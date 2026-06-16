Tokyo Earthquake: Magnitude 5.5 Quake Strikes Japan Capital, No Tsunami Warning Issued

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck the Tokyo metropolitan area and surrounding regions at approximately 7:45 p.m. local time, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA). The quake was felt across multiple prefectures, with several municipalities recording a lower 5 intensity on Japan's seven-level seismic intensity scale.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the earthquake's epicenter was located in southern Ibaraki Prefecture. Authorities confirmed that there is no risk of a tsunami following the tremor.

Tokyo Earthquake: Strong Shaking Reported in Multiple Prefectures

According to the JMA, municipalities including Ota in Gunma Prefecture and Kazo in Saitama Prefecture recorded lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7. The quake was also felt across Tokyo and neighboring areas, prompting residents to take precautionary measures as the shaking occurred during the evening hours.

Officials said the earthquake originated in southern Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo. Japan's seismic monitoring system quickly assessed the event and issued information on the earthquake's magnitude, intensity and potential risks.

No Tsunami Warning Issued

The Japan Meteorological Agency stated that the earthquake does not pose a tsunami risk. No tsunami warnings or advisories were issued following the event.

Japan's Earthquake Preparedness

Japan is one of the world's most earthquake-prone countries due to its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire, where several tectonic plates meet.

The country maintains one of the most advanced earthquake monitoring and early-warning systems globally, allowing authorities to rapidly assess seismic activity and issue alerts when necessary. Authorities continue to monitor the situation, and there were no immediate reports of major damage or casualties at the time of publication.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 04:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).