Turkish Airlines Flight From Denver Cancelled After Toilet Malfunction Spews Urine and Faeces Into Cabin

A Turkish Airlines flight from Denver International Airport to Istanbul was cancelled after a lavatory system malfunction caused sewage water and faeces to spill into the aircraft cabin moments before takeoff. The incident occurred on May 30 while the plane was taxiing on the runway, forcing the pilot to abort the departure and return to the gate.

Passengers reported a foul odour near one of the aircraft's toilets before the situation escalated. According to travellers onboard, brown sewage water began leaking from the lavatory area and spread across the cabin floor, prompting immediate action from the flight crew. US: Plane Forced to Return to New York’s JFK Airport After Horse on Board Gets Loose.

Following the aircraft's return to the terminal, Turkish Airlines cancelled the flight, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded. Some travellers alleged that the airline asked them to arrange their own accommodation and seek reimbursement later. Passengers also claimed they were not rebooked on partner airline services, leading to further travel disruptions.

One passenger, Farhang Bharucha of Greenwood Village, criticised the airline's handling of the incident, alleging poor communication and a lack of support for affected travellers. He also claimed that a Turkish Airlines representative described the cancellation as an "act of God", a term generally used for unforeseen natural events. Georgia Plane Landing Video: Viral Footage Shows Small Aircraft Making Emergency Landing on Busy Street in US, Crashing Into Cars.

Turkish Airlines has not publicly commented on the sewage leak incident. The episode comes days after a separate aviation scare involving a United Airlines flight to Spain that returned to its departure airport after a Bluetooth device name triggered a security alert onboard.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Denver Post), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2026 02:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).