In a surprising turn of events, a horse broke free from its crate on a 747 cargo plane, forcing the plane to return to JFK Airport in New York City after only 30 minutes of flight on Thursday, ABC7News reported. The plane had to dump 20 tons of fuel before landing. The pilots told Air Traffic Control that they could not restrain the horse and requested a veterinarian on the ground. The plane was headed to Liege Airport in Belgium. US Plane Crash: Five American Soldiers Killed After Military Aircraft Crashes in Mediterranean Sea During Training.

Horse Forces Plane to Return To JFK Airport:

NEW 🚨 A plane carrying a horse had to dump 20 tons of fuel and return to the New York's JFK airport after horse onboard gets loose pic.twitter.com/hyd1mJwtZh — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 15, 2023

