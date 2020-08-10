Seoul, Aug 10: Typhoon Jangmi, the season's first, made landfall in South Korea on Monday, keeping the country on alert over possible damages following the deadly downpours that recently battered its central region.

The typhoon landed on the southern tip of Geoje Island near Tongyeong in South Gyeongsang province after forming at seas some 600 km southwest of Okinawa, Japan, on Sunday, reports Yonhap News Agency.

It was forecast to move away from the country toward the East Sea on Monday evening after passing through the coastal area and the port city of Pohang, 374 kM southeast of the capital, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

Rain fell over most parts of the country on Monday, with heavy downpours in the southern coastal area, Jeju and areas near Mount Jiri.

The KMA has issued a heavy rain advisory for the southeastern and northeastern areas of Seoul.

The typhoon, which means "rose" in Korean, came as the country is going through an unusually long monsoon season this year.

This year's monsoon season, which began on June 24 in the central region, has shown no signs of slowing, and it is likely to end later than the August 10 record of 1987, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The monsoon season is also expected to set a fresh record as the longest one after a 49-day record in 2013.

TIt has continued for 47 days and is likely to exceed 50 days, as seasonal rain is forecast to extend to mid-August.

The seasonal rain, which has pounded the central region with heavy downpours in August, has left 42 people dead or missing and damaged 14,091 facilities.

Nearly 7,000 have been displaced from their homes.

