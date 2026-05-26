Ugandan: 3 Killed After Passenger Van Hits Elephant in Ugandan National Park (Watch Video)

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP): A passenger van struck an elephant in a Ugandan national park, killing three people and injuring four others, police said. The crash happened on Sunday on a paved road inside Murchison Falls National Park, police said in a statement on Monday. The van was transporting employees of the Uganda Revenue Authority traveling from a city in northern Uganda to Kampala, the capital. Khatima Road Accident: Elephant’s Tusks Break After Collision With Scooty-Riding Teacher on Uttarakhand Highway (Watch Video).

After hitting the animal, the driver "subsequently lost control of the vehicle," the police statement said. "Motorists are strongly urged to exercise extreme caution while driving through national parks and wildlife-protected areas." Footage from the scene showed people in the damaged car crying for help while the injured elephant struggled to get up in a nearby bush. It wasn't clear if the elephant survived the crash. Karnataka Shocker: Tamil Nadu Tourist Crushed to Death During Clash Between Trained Elephants at Dubare Camp (Watch Video).

Passenger Van Strikes Elephant in Murchison Falls National Park

Three killed and four injured after vehicle carrying Ugandan officials crashed into an elephant inside Murchison Falls National Park. Follow for the latest updates.#wildlifephotography #viralvídeo #thenewswhirl pic.twitter.com/aPfMZS6Nn7 — The News Whirl (@thenewswhirl) May 25, 2026

Although these incidents are rare, they illustrate what conservationists describe as the human-wildlife conflict that can emerge in protected areas accessible to people.

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