Derbyshire, December 21: A man has pleaded guilty to the murders of a pregnant woman and three young children who were found dead at a house in Killamarsh. The accused Damien Bendall had previously admitted the manslaughter of Terri Harris, 35, her daughter Lacey Bennett, 11, her son John Paul Bennett, 13, and Lacey’s friend, Connie Gent, also 11. The accused had also raped little Lacey.

According to a report in Dailystar, the bodies were discovered on September 19 last year in Chandos crescent, Derbyshire. Bendall made his latest plea as he appeared at Derby Crown Court on Wednesday. The 32-year-old accused also pleaded guilty to raping little Lacey during the sick attack on September 19, 2021. UK: Man Sets Fire to Gates of Royal Residence Buckingham Palace, Arrested (Watch Video)

Connie Gent was at the Bennetts’ home for a sleepover at the time of the murders, which left the community of Killamarsh in deep shock. UK Horror: Woman Raped, Killed in Her Flat on Manchester Road; Accused Arrested

Prosecutor Louis Mably KC said that Bendall raped Lacey as she lay dying from the head wounds he had inflicted. The circumstances of the offences are truly hideous. These were brutal and cruel attacks on a woman and three children, he further said to court. The court heard how Terri and Bendall had been in a relationship after exchanging messages online and meeting.

Bendall allegedly used a claw hammer to attack them ferociously resulting in their skulls smashed. The court will soon sentence Bendall for his heinous crime.

