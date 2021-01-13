Washington, January 13: 52-year-old Lisa Montgomery,an inmate of the federal prison in Terre Huate, Indiana, was executed on Wednesday after she was administered pentobarbital, a deadly drug, through injection. She was pronounced dead at 1.31 am (Local Time).Montgomery was the first woman to be executed in the US since 1953. She was charged with murder of a pregnant lady in 2004. USA Executes Convict Brandon Bernard For Murder & Carjacking Committed 20 Years Ago.

According to reports, Montgomery killed 23-year-old Bobbie Jo Stinnett in the northwest Missouri town of Skidmore in 2004. Stinnett was eight months pregnant then. She used a rope to strangle Stinnett, and then cut out the baby from her womb with a kitchen knife. Montgomery took the child with her and attempted to pass the girl off as her own.

She was arrested a day after the murder hen she introduced the pre-matured baby girl as her own. In her defence, Montgomery's layers claimed that she was mentally ill, and suffered from depression and hallucinations. She was the 11th prisoner to executed at the facility after President Donald Trump restored the federal executions in US following 17 years without any.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2021 03:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).