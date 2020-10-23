Washington, October 23: The countdown has begun for what poll analysts have described as "the most crucial presidential elections" in the United States in past few decades. Netizens, both based in America and abroad, are intrigued with topics and queries related to the high stake poll battle between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Here are some of the top trending questions on Google and their answers. US Elections 2020: As Donald Trump Trails in Opinion Polls, A Look at 12 One-Term Presidents Who Lost in Re-Election Bids.

Who is Winning The Election?

This has emerged at top of the FAQs in American as well as the geopolitical media space over the past month. The world is intrigued to know who is winning the election in the US. No doubt, this was the most searched term related to the presidential polls, on the date when this report was filed.

The answer to this, based on the aggregate of major ongoing pre-poll surveys. is Joe Biden. The Democratic Party nominee continues to maintain over nine-point lead against Trump -- which pundits consider as "decisive" at this stage of electioneering. As per the latest update of the CBS News poll tracker, Biden is being backed by 53.5 percent of the voters, as compared to 43.5 percent behind Trump.

"2020 Election Polls by State Map" | What is The State-Wise Prediction?

According to 270toWin, an analytical website compiling and computing data from all major pre-poll surveys, predicts Biden to win from an array of states whose electoral count vote is high. This includes California, New York and Illinois, among others. The former VP is expected to win 290 electoral college votes comfortably -- higher than the 270 votes required. Another 85 votes are said to be up for a "toss" due to tight competition between Biden and Trump in some states.

Here is The State-Wise Prediction Map

Who is Jo Jorgensen?

Jo Jorgensen was the third most searched subject on Google, related to the presidential polls. She is the nominee of Libertarian Party -- which is considered as a third force in the electoral contest. The searches related to her spiked since Friday morning, following her interview last night with the Fox News. She had slammed both Republicans and Democrats, accusing them of providing only a "one size-fits all" model to American voters.

Odds of Trump Winning 2020 Election by '538'?

This is also one of the most-searched queries on Google related to the 2020 presidency battle. The answer to this, for Trump supporters, could be disappointing as the odds are bleak. The netizens are especially intrigued into knowing what "538" is predicting.

Notably, FiveThirtyEight ratings agency is considered as most credible as it compiles and computes data from nearly a dozen ongoing pre-poll surveys. The agency is predicting an 87 percent chance for Biden to wrest the White House. In other words, the odds are heavily stacked up against Trump to win this electoral battle.

'American Election Result Date' | When Results Will be Declared?

As per the usual precedent, the US election results are declared on the same night of polls. However, the outcome would be delayed this year due to the increased use of mail-in and absentee ballots. The threat of COVID-19 compelled a major section of the voters to use the postal ballots, which would lead to a delay in counting of votes.

Another reason why the count would be delayed is the early voting conducted in most provinces. The results of the early voting would be compiled and sent to to the federal authorities by the states. This process, claim analysts, may lead to a delay in the announcement of actual results by two to three days.

