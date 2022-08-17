Washington, Aug 17: US First Lady Jill Biden has tested positive for Covid-19, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Jill Biden, 71, began to develop cold-like symptoms on Monday evening and a PCR test came back positive, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the spokesperson.

Double-vaccinated and twice boosted, Jill Biden is "only experiencing mild symptoms" and has been prescribed a course of Paxlovid, an antiviral therapy produced by Pfizer and given to patients with Covid-19.

The US first lady, the spokesperson added, will isolate for at least five days.

She is currently staying at a private residence in South Carolina and will return home after she receives two consecutive negative tests.

