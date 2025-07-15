New York, July 15: Torrential rains lashed parts of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, unleashing severe flash flooding across New York City and northern New Jersey, prompting emergency alerts, evacuations, and widespread disruption.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency late Monday. Taking to X, he posted, "I am declaring a State of Emergency given flash flooding and high levels of rainfall in parts of the state. Please stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel. Stay safe, New Jersey." New Jersey Flash Floods: Man Hooked Up and Dunked in Water Before Being Pulled Out of Flooded Street in Scotch Plains, Governor Phil Murphy Declares State of Emergency Amid Flash Flooding (Watch Video).

New Jersey Governor Declares Emergency Amid Heavy Rains and Floods

Family friend sent me this video of a significant flash flood in Somerville, New Jersey. #NJwx pic.twitter.com/t5vFhw6aUr — Collin Gross (@CollinGrossWx) July 15, 2025

The National Weather Service also issued flash flood warnings for all five boroughs of New York City, as heavy storms dropped more than an inch of rain in areas such as Staten Island and Manhattan by early evening on Monday. Forecasts warned of continued rainfall through the night. The New York City authorities warned residents, especially those living in basement apartments, to be prepared for sudden evacuations.

New York Floods

Severe flooding hits New York City and surrounding areas after intense rainfall on with a Flash Flood Warning in effect until 9:30 PM EDT for all five boroughs, including Monsey, per NWS. Manhattan’s FDR Drive and the 1 train platform at 23rd Street Station are inundated,… pic.twitter.com/vcgNYrYkUe — Laszlo Varga (@LaszloRealtor) July 15, 2025

In a post on X, New York City Emergency Management posted, "If you live in a basement flat, stay alert. Flash flooding can happen with little warning, including overnight." "Keep a phone, torch, and Go Bag nearby. Be ready to move to higher ground," the authorities added. Emergency data showed Manhattan's Chelsea neighbourhood recorded 1.47 inches of rainfall by 7:30 p.m., while Staten Island had seen 1.67 inches. Texas Floods: Death Toll Rises to 68, Dozens Missing as Rescue Efforts Continue Amid Record Rainfall in US.

In neighbouring New Jersey, towns such as Plainfield and Metuchen faced some of the most severe impacts. Authorities in both New York and New Jersey maintained a heightened state of alert into the night, watching over flood-prone regions and warning of the potential for worsening conditions. More rainfall is expected across the cities, and emergency crews are deployed across affected zones to focus on public safety and rapid response.

