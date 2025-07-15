A video going viral on social media shows people being rescued from the streets of New Jersey as rainfall causes flooding in parts of the Tri-State area. In one incident, a man in Scotch Plains was hooked up and dunked in the water before being pulled out of the flooded street amid flash floods in New Jersey. It is also learnt that Governor Phil Murphy has declared a state of emergency. "I am declaring a State of Emergency given flash flooding and high levels of rainfall in parts of the state," Murphy said on X (formerly Twitter). He also asked people to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel. A flash flood warning has also been issued for New Jersey, including Newark, Elizabeth and East Orange, until 7:30 pm ET. Sex Assault, Satanic Rituals: New Jersey Police Chief’s Daughter Alleges Rape, Torture by Father.

Heavy Rainfall Causes Flooding in New Jersey

NEW: People are being rescued in the streets of New Jersey as rainfall is causing flooding in parts of the Tri-State area. One man was seen in Scotch Plains, New Jersey, being hooked up and dunked in the water before being pulled out. Governor Phil Murphy is now declaring a… pic.twitter.com/N7jWfmVwYu — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 15, 2025

Flash Flooding Warning Issued for New Jersey

BREAKING: Flash flood warning in place for more than a million people in New Jersey including Newark, Elizabeth and East Orange until 7:30 pm ET pic.twitter.com/7CS8V1QO8l — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 14, 2025

Governor Phil Murphy Declares State of Emergency

I am declaring a State of Emergency given flash flooding and high levels of rainfall in parts of the state. Please stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel. Stay safe, New Jersey. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) July 14, 2025

