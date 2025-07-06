As of July 6, the death toll from the devastating Texas floods has climbed to at least 68, with dozens still missing, including 11 children from a summer camp. Torrential rains dumped a staggering 1.8 trillion gallons of water, equivalent to four months' worth, within hours on Friday, July 4, overwhelming communities and sparking urgent rescue operations. Authorities remain uncertain about the total number of people unaccounted for as search efforts continue. The disaster has also raised concerns about staffing shortages at the National Weather Service, whose central Texas offices are reportedly facing several critical vacancies. Texas Floods: Apple CEO Tim Cook and Elon Musk-Run Starlink Extend Support for Rescue and Relief Efforts.

Texas Floods Kill 68

BREAKING: Number of people killed in Texas floods rises to at least 68; several people still unaccounted forpic.twitter.com/uMoB54Igms — BNO News (@BNONews) July 6, 2025

