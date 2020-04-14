US Presidential Elections 2020: Former President Barack Obama to Endorse Democratic Primary Joe Biden in Race For White House

Barack Obama (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Washington DC, April 14: Former United States President Barack Obama will endorse Joe Biden in the 2020 US Presidential elections. According to reports, Barack Obama will make the endorsement of Joe Biden in a video message. Biden was two-term vice president under Obama’s regime. The former vice-president is now the only Democratic Primary in the race for the White House to take on President Donald Trump in November. Bernie Sanders Makes Surprise Appearance in Joe Biden's Livestream Campaign Video.

Political analysts time and again had questioned Obama’s decision not to endorse anybody during the primary contest for the US elections. Earlier Biden had also clarified that he asked Obama not to endorse him as he wanted to win the nomination on his own merit. Notably, in the 2016 election, Obama did not even endorse Hillary Clinton, his former secretary of State.

Last week, Biden’s closest competitor Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders ended his campaign for the 2020 US presidential elections. The 78-year-old socialist exit the race following a spree of electoral defeats in the primaries held since mid-March. With Sanders exit from the race for the White House, Biden will now be officially nominated as the Democratic Party's presidential candidate.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Sanders also endorsed Biden as the nominee of the Democratic Party for the presidential elections 2020. Sanders made a surprise appearance on Monday in a campaign livestream video alongside Biden, and appealed the American electorate to support the former V-P in his quest to become the next US President.