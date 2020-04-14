Bernie Sanders Makes Surprise Appearance in Joe Biden's Livestream Campaign Video, Endorses Ex-VP as Democratic Presidential Nominee

Bernie Sanders in campaign livestream video with Joe Biden | (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Washington, April 14: Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders endorsed rival and former US Vice President Joe Biden as the nominee of the Democratic Party for the presidential elections 2020. The endorsement from Sanders came barely four days after he dropped his White House bid, citing a "virtually impossible" task to bag more delegates than Biden. Trump Woos Bernie Supporters While Reacting to His Exit From Race, Blames Elizabeth Warren and DNC.

Sanders made a surprise appearance on Monday in a campaign livestream video alongside Biden, and appealed the American electorate to rally behind the former V-P in his quest to unseat President Donald Trump from power.

Describing the latter as the worst head of state in the history of modern democracy, Sanders said the need of the hour is to replace him in the White House by November. He appealed his core supporters, along with independents and Republicans to place their faith in the leadership of Biden.

Watch Bernie Sanders Endorsing Joe Biden

WATCH: Bernie Sanders formally endorsed Joe Biden for president, saying Americans of all affiliations should back the former vice president over Trump (via @quicktake) https://t.co/HLkY1SDgd6 pic.twitter.com/aDYOa7j3ty — Bloomberg (@business) April 13, 2020

"Today, I am asking all Americans, I'm asking every Democrat, I'm asking every Independent, I'm asking a lot of Republicans, to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy, which I endorse -- to make certain that we defeat somebody who I believe -- and I'm speaking just for myself now -- is the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country," Sanders said.

Sanders dropped out from the presidential battle on Friday, citing the spree of defeats he faced to Biden in the primaries. Considered as one of the favourites to pick the Democratic Party's nomination, Sanders faced offs from the party establishment, its core support base and the top lenders.

Due to his staunch "Left" position and open adherence to the ideology of democratic "socialism", experts believed that the Democratic Party was wary of allowing him to be elevated as their top face. In 2016, reports had alleged that the primary process was rigged after a large section of the electorate began switching their loyalties from the then prospective candidate Hillary Clinton to the relatively rookie Sanders.

On the 78-year-old Sanders' exit from the Democrat race, President Trump blamed the Democratic Party of plotting his ouster again. In a series of tweets, Trump said Elizabeth Warren - a left-leaning candidate who was also vying for the Democratic presidential ticket - was in the race till Super Tuesday to cut into the votes of Sanders.

"Bernie Sanders is OUT! Thank you to Elizabeth Warren. If not for her, Bernie would have won almost every state on Super Tuesday! This ended just like the Democrats & the DNC wanted, same as the Crooked Hillary fiasco. The Bernie people should come to the Republican Party, TRADE! (sic)," he had tweeted.