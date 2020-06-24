Washington, June 24: Democratic Party's 2020 US Presidential candidate Joe Biden is holding a significant lead over US President Donald Trump, according to another opinion poll. Joe Biden is ahead of Donald Trump by 14 percentage points, garnering 50 percent of the vote, whereas the incumbent US President got backing of 36 percent, according to a new national poll of registered voters by The New York Times and Siena College. Barack Obama Raises USD 7.6 Million for Joe Biden's Campaign.

This is not the first opinion poll which showed Biden taking over President Trump. Recently, a poll conducted by Fox News showed the former Vice President ahead of Trump by 12 percent -- 50 to 38 percent. The poll was taken June 13 to 16. The Quinnipiac poll held around the same time as the Fox News poll showed an eight percent lead for Biden and an Economist/YouGov poll, also around the same period, had Biden leading by nine per cent. US Presidential Election 2020: Joe Biden is ‘Helpless Puppet' of Radical Left, Says Donald Trump.

A CNN poll conducted between June 2 to 5 showed Biden ahead by 14 per cent -- 55 to 41 percent. According to the RealClear Politics, averages of several polls showed Biden's leads over Trump steadily increasing from 6.8 percent on June 1 to 9.5 percent last week. Biden has been holding a lead, starting September 4, when the RealClear Politics charting of the aggregation of Trump versus Biden polls starts with a 9.9 percent lead for the Democrat, and his lowest lead was down to 4 percent in mid-January.

In 2016 US Presidential Elections, Democrat Hillary Clinton received 2.1 percent more votes nationally than Trump, but was defeated because in the electoral college Trump had 304 electors to her 227.

