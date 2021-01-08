Washington, January 8: US made a new record with nearly 4,000 Covid deaths in one day, according to Johns Hopkins. According to the University, 3,998 deaths were recorded over the 24 hour period ending at 8:30 pm local time (0130 GMT Friday), during which the US notched 265,246 new infections.

The first case of a new and potentially more infectious strain of Covid-19 was confirmed in the United States, Colorado last week. The country continues to be the worst affected in the coronavirus pandemic. 'UK' Coronavirus Variant Detected in 41 Countries, Says WHO.

#BREAKING US sets new record with nearly 4,000 Covid deaths in one day: Johns Hopkins pic.twitter.com/8XiVRjFijA — AFP News Agency (@AFP) January 8, 2021

Inspite of the grim situation in the country, it was recently reported that more than two-thirds of the 15 million coronavirus vaccines shipped within the United States have so far gone unused, US health officials stated on Monday, as the governors of New York and Florida vowed to penalize hospitals that fail to dispense shots quickly enough.

