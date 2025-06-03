New York, June 3: A physical education teacher at Deep Creek Middle School in Essex, Baltimore County in the US has been arrested on multiple charges of sexual assault and other sex offences involving students on school property.

Roger Myers, 61, was taken into custody following an investigation that began in January, CBS News reported. He has been on administrative leave since the school first learned of the allegations, according to Principal Laura Kelly. US Shocker: Florida Teacher Has Sex With Student Inside Classroom Before First Bell Rings at Riverview High School, Arrested.

US Teacher Arrested for Sex Abuse on Multiple Students

In a letter to families, Kelly expressed her concern, saying, "These charges are deeply troubling. BCPS holds its employees to a high standard of character, and this alleged behaviour is abhorrent and completely unacceptable."

Myers has been with Baltimore County Public Schools since 1996 and has been teaching at Deep Creek Middle School since July 2024. In response to the situation, school officials have announced that counselling services will be made available to students. "Ensuring a safe learning environment for our students is our top priority," Kelly added. US: 115 Children Rescued As FBI Arrests 205 Child Sex Predators in Nationwide Operation (Watch Videos).

In another incident, a teacher was accused of indulging in sexual activity with one of her students and was arrested just moments after the incident allegedly occurred. Brooke Anderson, 27, is a teacher at Riverview High School in the Hillsborough County.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, she was charged with three counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor two weeks ago. The minor in context was a student of the school, as per Daily Star UK's report.

