Baytown, October 22: In a shocking incident, an 11-year-old autistic boy was found covered in faeces and severely underweight inside a caravan in Baytown, Texas, after being allegedly locked in his room by his mother. The child, who is non-verbal and weighs only 46 pounds (20 Kg), was discovered during a police welfare check that revealed filthy living conditions infested with flies. Authorities described the stench of excrement inside the home as overwhelming. The boy’s mother, Rachel Nicole Blaylock, 40, has been arrested and charged with injury to a child.

According to the Mirror report, investigators found that the boy had been kept in a bedroom secured with a screen door that locked from the outside, preventing him from leaving while his mother could monitor him. The room was described as filthy, with faecal matter spread across the mattress and floor, and the child had excrement under his fingernails. Officers recounted that when asked to take her son to the hospital, Blaylock reportedly refused, claiming she did not want to “drop everything” for a doctor to say they couldn’t help. US Shocker: 76-Year-Old Man Dies After Falling in Parking in New Jersey After Flirty Meta AI Chatbot Poses As Real Person and Requests To Meet in NYC.

Doctors later diagnosed the boy with severe autism and extensive dental decay, which they attributed to prolonged neglect. The Mirror report further revealed that Child Protective Services had previously warned Blaylock to take the child to the hospital after noticing his dangerously low weight. The boy’s grandmother told authorities that he was frequently locked in his room for long hours, leaving her unable to provide him with food or water. She added that the child never attended school, was not potty-trained, and had a habit of removing his clothes, emphasising that Blaylock “didn’t do much of anything with him." US Shocker: Vermont Substitute Teacher Cited After Allegedly Being So Drugged in Class She Mistook a Student for Her Dog ‘Teddy’ (Video).

The grandmother’s testimony highlighted months of persistent neglect that went unnoticed by other family members. Blaylock has also been charged with possession of methamphetamine in a separate case, with her bond set at USD 250,000. According to the Mirror report, police and medical authorities continue to monitor the boy’s recovery following the rescue.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Mirror ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

