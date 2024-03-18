Jacksonville, March 18: During a routine home renovation in Jacksonville, Florida, the homeowner made a grisly discovery when he unearthed human remains in his backyard. The shocking find occurred on Wednesday evening, March 13, when the homeowner was working in the garden. He was reportedly horrified to find "blackened toes sticking out of the ground," prompting him to call law enforcement officials immediately.

A woman assisting with the renovation, who chose to remain anonymous, recounted the unsettling moment when the body was uncovered, describing the feet as decomposing and expressing shock at the unexpected turn of events. According to the Mirror reports, upon arrival, a Jacksonville County Sheriff’s deputy confirmed the presence of human remains, observing "two feet sticking up out of the ground," as documented in an incident report obtained by the New York Post. US Shocker: Nurse Charged With Killing Two Patients Through Excessive Insulin Doses Confesses To Attempting to Murder 19 More People in Pennsylvania.

Subsequently, the body was excavated and transported to the Duval County Medical Examiner’s Office for further examination. Despite ongoing investigations, the body remains unidentified, and the cause and manner of death have yet to be determined. The following day, forensic teams commenced a thorough search of the yard, setting up blue tents as they meticulously sifted through the soil for potential clues. US Shocker: Cancer Patient Dies After Surgical Robot Burns Holes in Organs, Husband Sues Manufacturer.

The property owner expressed profound condolences, stating, "I want to offer my condolences to the young person or to the person they found at my property. No family should have to go through that at all." Understandably shaken by the discovery, the homeowner emphasised the need for resolution and closure in this distressing matter. As the investigation unfolds, authorities work diligently to unravel the truth behind this haunting discovery.

