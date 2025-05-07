In a sweeping five-day crackdown, the FBI and Department of Justice rescued 115 children and arrested 205 alleged child sex predators across the United States. The arrests were part of "Operation Restore Justice", a coordinated effort to combat online child exploitation. Attorney General Pam Bondi warned that those convicted could face life in prison, vowing zero tolerance for crimes against children. FBI director Kash Patel echoed the sentiment, declaring there is “no place we will not come to hunt you down.” Authorities said the operation marks one of the most significant efforts in recent years to dismantle child abuse networks. Investigations are ongoing to locate more offenders still at large. ‘Justice Will Be Done’: FBI Director Kash Patel on Arrest of Gangster-Turned-Terrorist Harpreet Singh in US.

FBI Rescues 115 Children in 5-Day Operation

🇺🇸 KASH TO CHILD PREDATORS: “THERE IS NO PLACE WE WILL NOT COME TO HUNT YOU DOWN” “If you harm our children, you will be given no sanctuary — there is no place we will not look for you, and there is no cage we will not put you in. These are just examples that show you the… https://t.co/6JUwMqGgVy pic.twitter.com/5oC93w1pNW — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 7, 2025

Kash Patel: 'No Place to Hide for Predators'

BREAKING: The FBI announces they have just arrested 205 alleged child s*x predators, Kash Patel vows to hunt more down. Awesome 🔥 115 children across the country were rescued in the FBI’s joint operation with the DOJ. “These depraved human beings, if convicted, will face the… pic.twitter.com/aPpQJoknmt — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 7, 2025

