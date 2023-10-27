Moscow, October 27: Rumours about Russian President Vladimir Putin's death have been doing rounds on social media for a long time. However, recently, several reports claimed that Vladimir Putin suffered a heart attack this week. Now, a Telegram channel named "General SVR" has claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin's body has been allegedly stored in a freezer following the news about his death.

On Tuesday, October 24, the Kremlin refuted rumours claiming Russian President Vladimir Putin had died due to a heart attack. Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesman, not only refuted false claims of Putin's death but also asserted that the Russian President is in good health. However, rumours regarding Vladimir Putin's death are still in the news with General SVR's latest claims. Vladimir Putin Is Dead? Kremlin Issues Strong Denial After Unconfirmed Report Claims Russian President Has Died of Cancer.

Earlier, the Telegram channel had claimed that Vladimir Putin died on Thursday night at around 8:42 pm in Moscow. Now, the channel has allegedly claimed that the Russian President's body has been kept in a freezer used for deep-frozen food. The channel further claimed that medics looking after Vladimir Putin have been reportedly forced to stay inside his Valdai palace.

As per a report in Mirror.Co.UK, secret service operatives have locked doctors in several rooms following Putin's death. The General SVR channel also alleged that seniors are reportedly preparing a body double of Vladimir Putin, who can take over and rule Russia as the president. However, the Kremlin has rejected the speculation about Putin's death while saying he is fit and well. Russia President Vladimir Putin Collapses in Bedroom After Suffering Heart Attack, Say Reports.

The statement by the Kremlin comes as the Telegram channel continues to claim that the Russian President's health has been deteriorating over the years due to cancer. Peskov even went on to term the report as an "absurd information canard". Meanwhile, on October 24, Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a telephonic conversation with Putin during which he told the Russian President that the Western nation's silence is aggravating the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

