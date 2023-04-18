Mumbai, April 18: Rumours about Russian President Vladimir Putin's deteriorating health have been making rounds on social media for the last few months. Amid all of this, leaked US documents have now confirmed that the Russian President is suffering from cancer and undergoing chemotherapy for the same. As per reports, plans are in pipeline to "throw" the Ukraine war as Putin undergoes treatment for cancer.

The latest development regarding Vladimir Putin's deteriorating health comes after there was a major international security breach that took place last week, reports Mirror.Co.UK. As per the report, a number of secret files allegedly containing sensitive information about several countries including Ukraine, South Korea, Israel, and the UAE were leaked on the internet. Vladimir Putin Health Update: Russian President Suffers Relapse in Health, To Undergo New Treatment in March, Says Report.

What Did the Leaked Secret Files Reveal?

The secret files on the Ukraine war revealed US estimates about the death toll of Russia and Ukraine in the war so far. Besides, secret files also stated that there is discontent among the upper echelons of Russia's war machine. Among the most important secret as per the leak is the fact that a top general of Russia is reportedly planning to "throw" or lose the Ukraine war on purpose as Putin undergoes chemotherapy.

As per the leaked US documents, Nikoly Parushev, Russia's National Security Council Secretary, and Valery Gerasimov, Chief of General Staff are said to be the panners of the treasonous plot. Among the several leaks from the 53-page document, one of the notable secrets is said to be an alleged conspiracy that is seen as "an attempt to sabotage Russian President Vladimir Putin". Vladimir Putin Health Update: Russian President Given First Aid After 'Partially Losing Sensation in Right Arm and Leg, Suffering Severe Pain in Head'.

Interestingly, the leaked US report has been titled "Ukraine Learns of Alleged Russian Plot to 'Throw' So-Called Special Military Operation By 5 March". Reports suggest that the information leaked in US documents was "top secret information" that was collected through communications monitoring. Reportedly, the leaked US documents with code "TS//SI//REL TO USA, FVEY/FISA" is meant for US officials and members of the Five Eyes alliance which includes Britain, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the US.

