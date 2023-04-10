Mumbai, April 10: Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly said to be suffering from "severe pain in his head" along with "blurred vision, and numbness of the tongue". The new development comes at a time when there are various rumours surrounding the Russian President's deteriorating health condition.

As per a report in Mirror.Co.UK, Vladimir Putin has also lost "partial loss of sensation in his right arm and leg" thereby requiring urgent medical attention. The latest claims regarding the Russian President's health were made by the General SVR Telegram channel, a Russian outlet that has been making claims about Putin's ailing health. Vladimir Putin Health Update: Russian President Suffers Relapse in Health, To Undergo New Treatment in March, Says Report.

The Telegram channel which claims to have knowledge from sources inside Kremlin also alleged that Putin was given "first aid" and was ordered to take medication and complete rest for a few days by his so-called "council of doctors". However, reports suggest that Putin has refused to take rest and instead was presented with reports from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier, a report had claimed that the Russian President allegedly suffered a relapse in health and was supposed to undergo a new treatment in March. It was also claimed that Putin travels with a team of doctors wherever he goes, however, there was no official confirmation to support the reports.

After Putin reported suffering from severe pain in his head, it was said that his condition improved later. The report also said that Putin's relatives were worried about his deteriorating health which led to panic among them. In the past too, the Telegram channel has said that the Russian President has been suffering from cancer and Parkinson's among other illnesses. Vladimir Putin Health Update: Russian President's Condition Deteriorating Quickly, To Step Down Soon, Says Report.

Meanwhile, as multiple rumours surround Putin's deteriorating health condition, the Kremlin and Russian minister have time and again busted health reports and said that the Russian president is in perfect health. Reports also said that the 70-year-old leader is likely to step down from his post in view of his health condition.

