Mumbai, February 22: Once again rumours are flying that Vladimir Putin’s health is going downhill and the Russian President might undergo new treatment in early March. The reports started doing rounds after the 70-year-old leader was seen constantly moving his legs and feet during a meeting with Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko.

A few days ago, a video showing Putin twisting his foot and his jerky leg movements once again sparked rumours about his health. The video was shared by Ukrainian internal affairs advisor Anton Geraschchenko. Vladimir Putin Suffering From Parkinson’s or Morse Code? Twitterati Share Photos of Russian President’s Feet Movement During Meeting With Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Fuel Health Questions.

According to the Russian telegram channel General SVR, which has been claiming that Putin is suffering serious medical problems including cancer, the warlord underwent another medical check-up over the weekend. Since the recent treatment was unsuccessful, the new one is scheduled and will start on March 5. Putin's deteriorating health and the subsequent treatment can and will affect his decision-taking ability and the course of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the report added. Vladimir Putin Health Update: Russian President's Condition Deteriorating Quickly, To Step Down Soon, Says Report.

The telegram channel earlier claimed that the Russian leader suffers “bouts of coughing, dizziness, sleep disturbances, abdominal pain, constant nausea and the manifestation of symptoms of Parkinson’s disease and schizoaffective disorder”. These rumors were given a boost after Russia invaded Ukraine. Various reports also alleged that Putin now travels with a team of doctors.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 22, 2023 06:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).