Russian president Vladimir Putin is living with his 39-year-old girlfriend Alina Kabaeva, who is a former Olympic rhythmic gymnast, in a secret mansion, according to a report published in Russian investigative news site - The Project. They have a vast country estate located on Lake Valdai which is halfway between Moscow and St Petersburg. They are enjoying a secret life at the forest palace.

According to a report published in the Mirror, Putin had planned to stay in a stunning 13,000 square feet property meeting the royal standards. He wanted it to be styled "like St Petersburg" meaning lavish.

His secret mansion is heavily guarded by FSO security service. He bought this property worth $120 million (£100 million). Its construction began in 2020 and completed within a span of two years. It is entirely build in the style of a Russian dacha. Russian President Vladimir Putin Awards Friendship Medal to Hollywood Star Steven Seagal!

A few photographers have shot distant pictures showing the view inside their mansion. The site shows chairs of gold arranged around a glass table and spherical chandelier. Also, a few children on the premises of the mansion and a few female relatives of Alina Kabaeva were spotted.

The report mentioned, “In 2021, a boat dock was built near Kabaeva’s house. Located about the same distance from Putin’s and Kabaeva’s houses is a huge spa complex with a solarium, a cryo chamber, a 25-metre swimming pool, a hammam, a sauna, a mud room, massage baths, cosmetology and dentistry areas.” Vladimir Putin Suffering From Parkinson’s or Morse Code? Twitterati Share Photos of Russian President’s Feet Movement During Meeting With Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Fuel Health Questions.

According to the news report, Putin officially divorced [former first lady] Lyudmila in 2013. "It was here — at first, apparently, in the same ‘golden’ house — that he brought his new mistress [Kabaeva],” it is stated.

In order to lead Russia’s National Media Group, Vladimir Putin appointed Alina Kabaeva in 2014. She makes around £8.6 million annually.

