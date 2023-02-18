There have ben numerous rumours and reports about Russian President Vladimir Putin's deteriorating health, however, there has been no official announcement about the same. Now, netizens to have joined the debate with a few taking to social media and sharing videos where Putin can be seen shaking his leg. The videos show Russian President Putin struggling to control his legs as he keeps tapping them one after the other. The feet movement by Putin took place during his meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at his own residence near Moscow. The videos have now added more fuel raising speculations about his health. Vladimir Putin Health Update: Russian President Feeling 'Weak and Tired’, Required Doctors, Says Report.

Putin Moves His Legs Erratically and Restlessly During a Public Meeting

Putin's feet during his meeting with Lukashenko. Is this Morse code? pic.twitter.com/eRmvSBDQOn — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) February 17, 2023

Russian President Hosts Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko

For those saying it’s edited video, here is original. Whether restless or medical, it’s not normal behavior on world stage. 7 years cared for father that died with Parkinson’s. I can attest it looks like later early stages, but you be the judge. pic.twitter.com/TUtnvyFZVG — Adin of Crimea (@AdinOfCrimea) February 17, 2023

