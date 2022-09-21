Mumbai, September 21: As the Russia-Ukraine war continues to approach the seven-month mark, Russian President Vladimir Putin recently announced a partial mobilisation in the country. The Russian President also threatened the West a day after the Russian-controlled regions in eastern and southern Ukraine revealed the plans to hold votes on becoming integral parts of Russia or not.

In an address to the nation, the Russian President said, "West has crossed the line. West is calling to weaken, divide and destroy Russia. Support for compatriots to determine their own futures. Goals of special operation unchanged with Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) completely liberated, and Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) partially." Besides, Putin's statement also comes at a time when Moscow has lost ground on the battlefield. Putin in a stern warning also said that Russia would use all the means at its disposal in order to protect its territory. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday announced a partial mobilisation in Russia.

What Does Putin’s Warning Mean?

The question now arises is what is Putin's warning and what is its reference to the use of Nuclear weapons, if at all, Russia decides to use them? Well, the Russian President clearly stated that the decision to partially mobilise was "fully adequate to the threats we face, namely to protect our homeland, its sovereignty and territorial integrity, to ensure the security of our people and people in the liberated territories.” In the past too, Putin has issued such warnings where on one occasion he warned countries supporting Ukraine saying that there could be "consequences you have never seen".

How Many Nuclear Weapons Does Russia Have?

According to reports, Vladimir Putin-led Russia has over 1,500 warheads that have been deployed on strategic long-range systems besides having 3,000 in reserve. If reports are to be believed, there are various ways Russia can employ or use those warheads which include land-based ballistic missiles. Besides the ballistic missiles, Russia also has submarine-based missiles, bombs, and missiles that could be easily deployed from an aircraft. As per the Federation of American Scientists, Russia has a 5,977 nuclear warhead inventory which is the biggest across the globe. When compared, the United States has 5,428 warhead inventory while France has 290 followed by the United Kingdom with 225. If reports are to be believed, both Russia and the US own 90 percent of all nuclear warheads. Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow Launches Missile Strike on Kharkiv, Says Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

Where Do China, India, and Other Countries stand?

While Russia and the US form over 90 percent of the Nuclear arsenal, together with the UK they make up the Western nuclear-weapons powers. The question is where do China, India, and other Asian countries stand in wake of Putin's warning? Well, China does have a nuclear arsenal while both India and Pakistan are also nuclear-weapons powers in Asia. Most often, developed countries such as Russia and the US have said that the reason they have nuclear weapons is to avoid others from attacking them.

When Were Nuclear Weapons Used in War?

In the history of war, nuclear weapons have been used and have left devastating effects too. During the closing days of World War II, the United States dropped not one but two nuclear bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan. Back then, the US was the only country that was armed with nuclear weapons.

Meanwhile, the Federation of American Scientists said that nine countries possess around 12,700 warheads as of early 2022. Countries such as Japan, Taiwan, China, and even the United States are in the progress of boosting their missile capabilities besides developing a strong defence system in order to counter missile threats.

