Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday announced a partial military mobilization in Russia, reported Russian news outlet RT. In a rare national address, President Putin said "West has crossed the line. West is calling to weaken, divide and destroy Russia. Support for compatriots to determine their own futures. Goals of special operation unchanged with Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) completely liberated, and Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) partially."

West has crossed the line. West is calling to weaken, divide and destroy Russia. Support for compatriots to determine their own futures. Goals of special operation unchanged - LPR completely liberated, DPR partially, reports Russia's RT quoting Russian President Vladimir Putin https://t.co/46mCQgbPlv — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2022

