WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Says 'Coronavirus Pandemic is Far From Over', Expresses Concern About Children in Poor Countries

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus | (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

New Delhi, April 28: World Health Organisation has warned that the coronavirus pandemic is yet far from over and is still disrupting normal health services, especially for children in the poorest countries.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in a virtual news conference in Geneva expressed concerned about rising numbers of cases and deaths in Africa, Eastern Europe, Latin America and some Asian countries, even as the numbers flatten or decline in some wealthier nations. He told that a second wave of infections could be prevented with the right actions. Love, Humanity, Confidence And More: WHO Chief Tedros Ghebreyesus Posts Multiple One-Word Tweets Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

Tedros expressed concern that the health of children was being threatened by the impact of the coronavirus emergency on vaccination programmes for other diseases. Shortages of vaccines against other diseases are being reported in 21 countries as a result of border restrictions and disruptions to travel caused by the coronavirus pandemic.