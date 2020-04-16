Love, Humanity, Confidence And More: WHO Chief Tedros Ghebreyesus Posts Multiple One-Word Tweets Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Photo Credits: Twitter/@WHO)

New Delhi, April 16: World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus left the Twitterati confused over the past 24 hours as he has posted five single-word and one phrase tweet during the period. The tweets were posted from the personal micro-blogging account of Ghebreyesus, and comes in the backdrop of mounting attacks by United States President Donald Trump against the WHO over its response to the coronavirus.

The words tweeted by the WHO Director-General were as follows: humility, confidence, values, love and unity. He also posted the phrase of "Stronger Together!" in between. Most of the reactions to Ghebreyesus' tweets were negative, with trolls slamming him for the alleged pro-China approach shown by the global health body.

See Reacts to WHO Chief's One-Word Tweets

In Response to 'Confidence'

Tedros is the most hated man in the entire universe Hit like if you agree — Chartered Shayar (@ROCKABHINAVROCK) April 16, 2020

Trolled For Tweeting 'Values'

Shared with China. Please resign. — Kishor Jain (@Kishorjain98) April 16, 2020

Amid Flak, Ghebreyesus Tweets 'Stronger Together'

Stronger Together! — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) April 15, 2020

President Trump, during his White House press briefing on Wednesday, announced that the US would be halting funds to the WHO due to the alleged lack of transparency in its operation. Trump slammed the global health body for advising against imposing a global travel ban against China when the coronavirus broke out in Wuhan.

WHO ended "severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus", Trump said. "The reality is that the WHO failed to adequately obtain, vet, and share information in a timely and transparent fashion," he added.

Business tycoon and philanthropist Bill Gates, however, publicly defended WHO after it came under scathing attack from Trump. Halting funding for the World Health Organization during a world health crisis is as dangerous as it sounds. Their work is slowing the spread of COVID-19 and if that work is stopped no other organization can replace them. The world needs WHO now more than ever," he said.