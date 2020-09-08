New Delhi, September 8: World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday said that the world must be better prepared for the next pandemic, as he urged countries to invest in public health. According to a Reuters report, Tedros during a briefing said, "This will not be the last pandemic. “History teaches us that outbreaks and pandemics are a fact of life. But when the next pandemic comes, the world must be ready – more ready than it was this time.”

According to the Worldometer chart, coronavirus infections have crossed 27,489,198 mark. The United States tops the chart with a total of 6,485,575. The death toll, in the country, has shot to 193,534. India climbed to the second place with a COVID-19 tally nearing to 43 lakh. The country reported a single-day spike of 75,809 new COVID-19 cases & 1,133 deaths reported in the past 24 hours. India’s COVID-19 Count Nears 43 Lakh Mark With Single-Day Spike of 75,809 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Rises to 72,775.

Coronavirus was declared as a pandemic in March by WHO. A few days back, Tedros called for countries around the world to join forces to tackle the coronavirus, saying that “vaccine nationalism” would only slow the response to the pandemic.

