New Delhi, September 8: India's coronavirus tally continued to surge and is now inching closer to 43 lakh mark. The country reported a single-day spike of 75,809 new COVID-19 cases and 1,133 deaths in the past 24 hours. With the latest spike, the total number of coronavirus cases in India touched 42,80,423 on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health said. Of the total cases, 8,83,697 are active COVID-19 cases, while 33,23,951 patients have been cured /discharged from hospitals. The death toll due to coronavirus in the country mounted to 72,775, the Health Ministry informed. Sputnik V Vaccine Update: First Batch of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Released into Public.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in India stood at 77.32 percent, while the fatality rate has come down to 1.72 percent. In the past two days, India added almost two lakh cases in two days, surpassing Brazil to become the second worst-hit nation after the US. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 9,23,641 coronavirus cases and 27,027 deaths so far. The state reported 16,429 new cases and 423 deaths on a single day on Monday. Reports inform that the Mumbai circle recorded 13,399 fatalities and 3,66,100 cases so far, followed by Pune circle with 5,757 deaths and 2,45,804 total cases. Can You Get Coronavirus Twice? 27-Year-Old Bengaluru Woman, Who Recovered From COVID-19 in July, Tests Positive Again.

Here's the tweet:

Single-day spike of 75,809 new #COVID19 cases & 1,133 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours. The total case tally stands at 42,80,423 including 8,83,697 active cases, 33,23,951 cured/discharged/migrated & 72,775 deaths: Ministry of Health pic.twitter.com/3H9bu3Ygis — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2020

Globally, the total number of coronavirus cases topped 27.2 million, while the deaths mounted to over 891,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of September 8, the total number of COVID-19 across the globe stood at 27,002,224 and the fatalities rose to 882,053, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed.

