New York, September 25: The United States Physics Team won the 2025 International Physics Olympiad (IPhO), and after this historic win, the entire team visited the White House to meet US President Donald Trump. Among them was an Indian-origin teen, Agastya Goel, who, along with his teammates Allen Li, Joshua Wang, Feodor Yevtushenko, and Brian Zhang, scripted history by winning five gold medals.

Michael Kratsios, Donald Trump's, shared a photo of the team with the US President on X, with a caption, "Today @POTUS & @WHOSTP47 were proud to welcome the 2025 World Champion USA Physics Team to the @WhiteHouse! These incredible geniuses DOMINATED at the International Physics Olympiad in July, bringing home a record FIVE gold medals — the greatest performance in team history. (sic)" US-India Ties Strong, Talks to Resolve Differences Over Trade and Russian Oil ‘Incredibly Productive’, Says Senior Official.

Who Is Agastya Goel?

Agastya Goel, a junior at Henry M Gunn High School in Palo Alto, California, is the son of Stanford professor Ashish Goel. Agastya Goel is already a two-time gold medalist at the International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI). In 2024, he ranked fourth worldwide with a score of 438.97 out of 600, while China’s Kangyang Zhou clinched the top spot with a perfect score.

On LinkedIn, he has listed eleven skills, which include LLM, physics, maths, data structures, algorithms, HTML, JavaScript, JAVA, C++, and machine learning algorithms. Indians Travelling to United States Fall for 1st Time in Over 20 Years, June Numbers Down 8%, Says US Tourism Office.

Besides his achievements in computer science, he has been a three-time USA Computing Olympiad (USACO) finalist, a silver medalist at the 2023 USA Physics Olympiad, and a participant in the elite Mathematical Olympiad Program. He also contributed to research at the Euler Circle in Palo Alto between 2021 and 2024, co-authoring a mathematics paper published in The Australasian Journal of Combinatorics.

