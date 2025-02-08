Mumbai, Februrary 8: Kshama Sawant, an Indian-American politician and former Seattle City Council member, has claimed that the Indian government denied her a visa, citing her presence on a "reject list." Sawant, who sought to visit India to meet her ailing 82-year-old mother, expressed her frustration on social media, alleging that the authorities refused to provide any reason for the rejection. The incident took place at the Indian Consulate in Seattle, where her husband was granted a visa, while she was denied entry.

Sawant took to platform X to share her experience, stating that consular officials refused to explain why she was on the "reject list" and even threatened to call the police when she refused to leave. She linked the rejection to her past political stance against India's Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), highlighting a resolution passed during her tenure in Seattle City Council condemning these policies. 'Is Time Magazine Still in Business?': US President Donald Trump Reacts to Time Magazine's New Cover That Features Elon Musk Sitting Behind His Resolute Desk (Watch Video).

In a Post on X, Sawant Said That the Consulate Is Refusing To Grant Her Visa

A Consular officer said I'm being denied a visa coz I'm on Modi govt's "reject list." It's clear why. My socialist City Council office passed a resolution condemning Modi's anti-Muslim anti-poor CAA-NRC citizenship law. We also won a historic ban on caste discrimination.… — Kshama Sawant (@cmkshama) February 7, 2025

Who is Kshama Sawant?

Kshama Sawant is a socialist politician and activist known for her progressive policies and advocacy for workers’ rights. A former member of the Seattle City Council, she made history by championing causes like a historic ban on caste-based discrimination and supporting marginalized communities. Sawant has been vocal in her criticism of the Indian government’s policies, particularly regarding the CAA and NRC, which she has described as discriminatory against Muslims and the poor. Ladki Bahin Yojana February 2025 Instalment Date: Maharashtra Women Beneficiaries Likely to Receive 8th Instalment of INR 1,500 on February 15, Check Latest Update.

What Incident Happened With Kshama Sawant?

Sawant claimed that despite her urgent request for a visa, the Indian Consulate in Seattle denied her entry, stating her name was on a "reject list." Her husband, however, was granted an emergency visa to visit her mother. She alleged that the Indian government’s decision was politically motivated, linking it to her past opposition to Indian government policies.

In response, the Indian Consulate in Seattle issued a statement defending its actions. It stated that individuals had entered the premises after office hours and engaged in "aggressive" and "threatening" behavior, forcing consular staff to call local authorities. The consulate maintained that further action would be taken against the individuals involved in the incident.

