A photo going viral on social media shows Time Magazine's new cover featuring billionaire Elon Musk. Soon after the picture went viral, a reporter asked US President Donald Trump his view about the new Time Magazine cover featuring Elon Musk sitting behind his "Resolute Desk" Responding to the question, Donald Trump said, "Is Time Magazine still in business? I didn't even know that … Elon is doing a great job." Elon Musk and Tucker Carlson Don Massive MAGA Caps While Posing for Camera With US President Donald Trump at White House, Photo Goes Viral (See Pic).

Time's New Cover Features Elon Musk

Is Time Magazine Still in Business? Asks Donald Trump

