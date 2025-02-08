Mumbai, February 8: Maharashtra women beneficiaries of the Ladki Behen Yojana, who receive a monthly instalment of INR 1500 under the scheme, are awaiting the February payment. The government has so far credited INR 10,500 to eligible women’s bank accounts over seven instalments in line with the Maharashtra Ladki Bahin Yojana (scheme) from July to January.

According to the reports, Maharashtra's Ladki Behen Yojana beneficiaries are set to receive the 8th instalment of INR 1500 by February 15, 2025. The instalment will be credited to women with the correct documentation and active Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) services. Those with inactive DBT or incorrect details will not receive the payment. Since July, eligible women have received INR 10,500 over seven instalments under the scheme. Ladki Bahin Yojana: 5 Lakh Women Ineligible for Welfare Scheme, Says Maharashtra Minister Aditi Tatkare.

Ladki Bahin Yojana February 2025 Instalment Date

Maharashtra government removed 5 lakh women from the "Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin" scheme after a detailed review of beneficiary eligibility. Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare announced the decision in a post on X, formerly Twitter, explaining that the women who did not meet the scheme's criteria were excluded. Ladki Bahin Yojana Update: Maharashtra To Disqualify Women Beneficiaries Owning Cars From Scheme.

Among those excluded are 2.3 lakh women who were already receiving benefits under the Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana, 1.1 lakh women above the age of 65, and 1.6 lakh women whose families own four-wheelers, receive benefits under the Namo Shakti Yojana, or voluntarily opted out of the scheme. This action was taken after a thorough review to ensure that only eligible women continue to receive financial assistance.

