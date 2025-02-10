A signage written in English and Bengali at a London railway station in the United Kingdom is going viral on social media. The picture of the signage in Bengali was shared by British MP Rupert Lowe, who, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), demanded that the signboard should be in English only. "This is London - the station name should be in English, and English only," the Great Yarmouth MP's post read. Reacting to his post, billionaire Elon Musk agreed and said, "Yes". It is reported that a Bengali signage was installed at the Whitechapel Tube station in 2022 to pay tribute to the contribution the Bangladeshi community made to east London. Elon Musk Announces Free Beta Registration for Starlink Direct-to-Cell Programme With T-Mobile.

Elon Musk Reacts To 'Bengali' Signage at London Station

Yes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 9, 2025

