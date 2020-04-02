12 More COVID-19 Cases in Indore; MP Tally Jumps to 98

Bhopal, Apr 2 (PTI) Twelve more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Indore, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh to 98, a health official said on Thursday.

None of the 12 new patients have any travel history.

Out of the total 98 coronavirus cases in the state, 75 have been reported from Indore, eight from Jabalpur, six from Ujjain, four from Bhopal, two each in Shivpuri and Gwalior and one from Khargone, the official said.

Six people have so far died, including three from Indore, two from Ujjain and one from, he added.

