Bhopal, February 19: A bomb threat on mail created a panic situation at People's University, a private institution in Madhya Pradesh's capital city Bhopal, prompting police to swing into action and an extensive search operation inside and outside the campus on Thursday, officials said. According to official information, a mail regarding a bomb threat was received on the college dean's official email address around 11 a.m., which mentioned that cyanide bombs had been planted in the college building.

The suspicious mail also contained religious slogans. Upon receiving the bomb threat, the university management alerted the local area police (Nishatpura police station). Meanwhile, the administration immediately evacuated for safety reasons. Mumbai Bomb Threat: A Week After Jogeshwari-Oshiwara School, College in Kandivali West Receives Theat Mail.

People’s University Premises Evacuated After Bomb Threat Mail

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | Bhopal's People's University premises evacuated after bomb threat mail Police says, "Our first focus is on searching the area. say BDDS team is also present. The mail originated from Tamil Nadu. All departments mentioned as targets in the mail have been… pic.twitter.com/IjeLKfUpxH — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2026

The Police team along with a bomb disposal squad and dog squad arrived at the spot and started searching the university campus. Police said that no suspicious object or explosive material was found by the scheduled time, however, the search was still underway.

The suspicious threat mail said, "Tamil Nadu Constables are being forced to clean the clothes and dirty utensils of Nivetha Pethuraj Udhayanidhi and other DMK mistresses. Many have experienced humiliation because of this. Therefore, former Q Branch members of the MNS and Pak 151 cell, which operates in Madurai, have targeted your medical college today by planting twin IEDs, where both IEDs containing cyanide gas will explode simultaneously." Delhi School Bomb Scare: Threat Emails Sent to Multiple Schools, Emergency Response Teams Deployed Across Capital.

The unidentified mail sender also wrote, "Sorry, but we have no other way to make our demands heard. If for some reason they are not implemented, the members will come inside the medical college and blow themselves up along with all the staff, similar to the Sri Lankan Easter suicide attack. We want to make a statement, and your office is currently the easiest target. We take responsibility and want our voices heard at all costs."

Police said the email is being technically examined. The cyber cell is investigating the email's ID and server location. "The preliminary investigations suggest the case could be a prank or a fake threat, but no security concerns were observed during the search," a police official said.

