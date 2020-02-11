18 Kg of Ganja Seized in Howrah Station

Howrah(WB), Feb 11 (PTI) The Government Railway Police on Tuesday seized 18 kg of ganja from the possession of a man in Howrah station, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off a GRP team intercepted a man at Howrah station in the early hours of Tuesday and seized 18 kg of cannabis from his possession, they said.

The man was arrested under the NDPS Act as he could not produce any valid documents in support of carrying such contraband article, they added.

