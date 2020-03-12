2 Americans, 1 British Personnel Killed in Rocket Attack on Base Near Baghdad

World. (File Image)

Baghdad [Iraq], Mar 12 (ANI): Two Americans and one British personnel have been killed after around 15 rockets hit a coalition base near Baghdad on Wednesday (local time), RT reported citing US officials.The officials have cited "preliminary information" to inform about the fatalities. Iraqi authorities have claimed the strike had produced no casualties.The US-led coalition forces confirmed that more than 15 small rockets hit Iraq's Taji military base, which hosts its troops, spokesperson Myles Coggins said in a statement on Wednesday."The Coalition (the International Coalition for Operation Inherent Resolve) confirms more than 15 small rockets impacted Iraq's Camp Taji base hosting Coalition troops, March 11 at 7:35 pm (Iraq Time)," Coggins tweeted."Assessment and investigation ongoing," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)