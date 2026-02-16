Mumbai, February 16: Most banks across the United States are closed today, February 16 (Monday), in observance of Presidents' Day 2026. As a designated federal holiday, the occasion triggers a nationwide shutdown of the Federal Reserve System, meaning that physical branch locations for major institutions such as JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo will not be open for in-person transactions. While the holiday primarily affects government-regulated sectors, digital banking and most retail businesses remain fully operational.

Major Banks and Branch Closures

Because the Federal Reserve observes the holiday, nearly all national and regional banks follow suit. When Is Presidents’ Day 2026, and What Will Be Open or Closed Across the US?

Customers should expect the following institutions to be closed today:

National Banks: Bank of America, Chase, Wells Fargo, Citibank, Capital One, and Truist.

Regional Banks: PNC Bank, U.S. Bank, M&T Bank, and KeyBank.

Credit Unions: Most credit unions also remain closed, aligning with the federal holiday schedule.

Note: TD Bank is a notable exception; while it may follow modified hours, many of its locations traditionally remain open on Presidents' Day. Customers are encouraged to check their local branch's specific hours via their mobile app before travelling.

Digital Banking and ATM Access

While doors are locked at physical branches, essential financial services remain accessible through automated and digital channels.

Online and Mobile Apps: Customers can still check balances, transfer funds between accounts, and deposit checks via mobile imaging.

ATMs: Most ATMs remain functional for cash withdrawals and deposits.

Transaction Processing: Because the Federal Reserve is closed, any wire transfers or ACH transactions initiated today will not be processed until the next business day, Tuesday, February 17.

Federal Offices and Market Impact

The closure extends beyond retail banking. The US Postal Service (USPS) is not delivering regular mail today, and all post office locations are closed. Additionally, Wall Street is observing a trading hiatus; both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq are shuttered for the day. Presidents’ Day 2026 Date: When Is Presidents’ Day? Know What’s Open and Closed in US on 'Washington's Birthday'.

What Remains Open?

In contrast to the financial and government sectors, the private retail industry is largely open for business. Most major grocery stores, pharmacies, and big-box retailers like Walmart, Target, and Costco are operating on normal or slightly reduced schedules. Private delivery services such as FedEx and UPS also continue to operate, though some specialised services may experience minor delays due to the lack of government-linked infrastructure support.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (TD Bank Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2026 08:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).