Washington, February 17: United States immigration authorities have detained an Indian national, Vodela Yashaswi Kottapalli, following allegations of multiple criminal offences, including the sexual assault of a child under the age of 13. The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed the detention on Tuesday, identifying Kottapalli as an undocumented immigrant currently residing in New Jersey.

In an official social media announcement, ICE classified the individual as a "criminal illegal alien" and confirmed that he faces pending charges for sexual assault, larceny related to shoplifting, and public disorder. The agency released a photograph of the accused with a clear label indicating the severity of the alleged crimes against a minor.

—SEXUAL ASSAULT OF A CHILD UNDER 13 —SHOPLIFTING —PUBLIC DISORDER Vodela Yashaswi Kottapalli, a criminal illegal alien from India, has pending charges for sexual assault and larceny in New Jersey. We’ll keep him in custody pending removal proceedings. pic.twitter.com/VM97e9KUD9 — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) February 16, 2026

Deportation and Removal Proceedings

Kottapalli is currently being held in federal custody as authorities initiate formal removal proceedings. These legal steps are used by US immigration courts to determine if a foreign national should be permanently deported from the country. ICE has explicitly stated that the suspect will remain in detention throughout the duration of these legal processes, ensuring he is not released while the case is under review.

While the criminal charges are currently pending and no formal conviction has been recorded, US law allows for the prioritised detention of non-citizens accused of serious offences. The agency has not yet disclosed a specific timeline for the removal process or the exact county in New Jersey where the criminal cases were filed.

Background of Immigration Enforcement

The detention of Kottapalli occurs amidst a significant escalation in immigration enforcement under the current US administration. President Donald Trump has made the detention and deportation of undocumented individuals a primary focus of his policy agenda since returning to office. The Department of Homeland Security recently reported the deportation of more than 675,000 migrants over the past year.

Statistics provided to the Indian Parliament indicate a sharp rise in the repatriation of Indian nationals from the US, with over 3,800 individuals deported in 2025 alone. US authorities have consistently maintained that individuals suspected of crimes involving minors or significant public safety risks are the primary targets for immediate removal.

Legal Status and Judicial Oversight

As the case progresses, Kottapalli will face parallel proceedings in both criminal and immigration courts. The removal proceedings will assess his legal right to remain in the US, while the New Jersey judicial system will evaluate the evidence regarding the sexual assault and larceny allegations.

The Indian government has previously coordinated with US officials for the verification of nationality in such cases to facilitate the legal process. For now, the suspect remains in ICE custody, and further details regarding his legal representation or upcoming court dates have not been made public.

