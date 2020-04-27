2 Drivers Booked for Carrying 65 Migrant Labourers in Delhi

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): The Delhi Police booked two drivers after they were found carrying 65 migrant labourers in two goods delivery vans near Apsara Border amid COVID-19 lockdown.The picket staff of Seemapuri Police Station apprehended a total of 65 migrants labourers, who were coming from Panipat in Haryana. They crossed the Singhu Border and were on their way to their native places in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, police said.The drivers of the two vehicles, Sandeep Gupta and Ajab Singh, were illegally transporting them in their vehicles. They have been booked under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act.Their vehicles have been seized, police said.All the migrant labourers have been sent to shelter home at Yamuna Sports Complex. (ANI)

