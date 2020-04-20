2 More Test COVID-19 Positive in Dehradun, U'khand Tally Rises to 46

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 20 (ANI): Two more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Dehradun on Monday, taking the total number of cases in Uttarakhand to 46, according to the state health department.Both of them hail from West Bengal.India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 17,656 including 14,255 active cases, 2842 cured/discharged/migrated and 559 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

