27 More People Recover from COVID-19 in Odisha, Total Cured Persons 143

Bhubaneswar, May 13 (PTI) Twenty seven more people were declared cured from COVID-19 in Odisha on Wednesday, taking the total coronavirus recovered cases in the state to 143, a Health department official said.

The COVID-19 recovered persons were from Balasore (9), Bhubaneswar (8), Bhadrak (4), two each from Ganjam and Sundergarh and one each in Koraput and Keonjhar districts, the official said.

On Tuesday 31 people have recovered from the disease while on Monday 17 persons have recovered from COVID-19.

The total recovered cases in Odisha now stand at 143, the official said, adding that the number of active COVID-19 cases has come down to 392.

A total of 538 novel coronavirus cases have been reported in the state till 2 pm on Wednesday, the official said, adding that while 143 persons have recovered, three others have died of the disease.

In Bhubaneswar 45 out of 50 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease. The state capital now has three active cases and two persons have died of the disease.

Ganjam district which has reported a total of 210 COVID-19 cases, has the highest number of 207 active cases as only two persons have recovered and one has died.

Ganjam is followed by Balasore with 70 active cases of total 90 positive patients in the district. Jajpur has 38 active cases while 33 people have so far recovered from the disease.

Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Deogarh, Dhenkanal and Koraput districts have no active cases as all the patients detected with COVID-19 have recovered.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)