272 out of 483 COVID-19 Cases in UP Linked to Tablighi Jamaat

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 12 (ANI): Another 18 people, who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event at Delhi, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, state health department informed on Sunday.With this, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases linked to the Tablighi Jamaat event reached 272."The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh stands at 483 today, of which 272 cases are linked to Tablighi Jamaat event," bulletin by the state health department read.Earlier today, State Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad said that 45 people have completely recovered and were discharged. 41 districts are affected by now."We are collecting 2000 samples per day and testing 1600 samples per day. We are working on increasing the testing facilities," he added.With 918 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 31 deaths, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday climbed to 8447, including 764 cured and discharged, 1 migrated and 273 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

