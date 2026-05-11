Mumbai Water Cut: BMC Announces 10% Water Cut in City and Surrounding Areas Starting May 15; Citizens Urged To Use Water Sparingly

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The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a city-wide 10 per cent water cut effective from May 15. The decision, described as a precautionary measure, comes in response to depleting reservoir levels and meteorological forecasts suggesting potential weather-related disruptions to the upcoming monsoon. The reduction will affect the entire Mumbai metropolis, as well as water supplied by the BMC to neighbouring Thane, Bhiwandi, and surrounding regions.

Rationale for the 10 Per Cent Water Reduction

Civic officials stated that the cut is intended to preserve existing stocks until the arrival of the monsoon. The administration cited rising summer temperatures and increased evaporation as key factors in the rapid decline of lake levels. Navi Mumbai Water Cut: NMMC Announces 24-Hour Water Supply Shutdown for Major Pipeline Repairs Starting May 13; Check List of Affected Areas.

BMC Announces 10 Per Cent Water Cut Starting May 15

According to a BMC release, "The water cut will remain in force till satisfactory rainfall improves the usable stock in reservoirs that supply water to the metropolis. The decision was taken in view of the falling water stock in lakes and forecasts of below-normal monsoon conditions linked to El Nino and Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) patterns next year, as indicated by the India Meteorological Department."

Current Reservoir Status

As of May 11, the total usable water stock across the seven reservoirs that supply the city stood at 340,399 million litres. This represents 23.52 per cent of the annual required capacity of 1,447,363 million litres. To supplement the declining levels, the BMC confirmed it has secured additional resources from state reserves. The city is slated to receive 147,092 million litres from the Bhatsa dam and 90,000 million litres from the Upper Vaitarna dam.

Supply Management and Public Advisory

Despite the implementation of the cut, the civic body emphasised that it is managing distribution on a daily basis to prevent a crisis. The BMC stated it was "closely monitoring the situation and carrying out planned water supply management on a daily basis," adding that "there was no reason for citizens to panic". However, the administration has strongly appealed to residents to adopt water-saving habits immediately. Citizens are urged to use water sparingly, avoid non-essential usage, and eliminate wastage in daily household activities to ensure the current stock lasts until the monsoon stabilises. Kalyan-Dombivli Water Cut: Weekly 24-Hour Water Supply Shutdowns in Kalyan and Dombivli Starting May 11.

Mumbai relies on seven lakes - Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Bhatsa, Vihar, and Tulsi - for its daily water needs. Seasonal water cuts are common in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region during the pre-monsoon months of May and June if the previous year's rainfall was insufficient or if the onset of the new monsoon is delayed. The current focus on El Niño and IOD patterns reflects broader concerns regarding the reliability of rainfall across the Indian subcontinent this year.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of BMC). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2026 07:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).