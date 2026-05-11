8th Pay Commission Latest News: AIDEF Submits Memorandum Seeking INR 69,000 Minimum Pay and 3.83 Fitment Factor

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The All India Defence Employees Federation (AIDEF) has formally submitted a comprehensive memorandum to the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC), outlining significant salary and structural reforms for defence civilian employees. The proposal seeks to raise the minimum basic salary for Level-1 employees to INR 69,000, up from the current INR 18,000 established under the 7th CPC. The federation cited rising inflation, the cost of living, and the technical nature of defence work as the primary justifications for the steep revision.

Fitment Factor and Salary Calculations

Central to the AIDEF's proposal is the demand for a fitment factor of 3.83. This multiplier is used to translate existing basic pay into the new salary structure. Unions representing defence civilians argue that a higher fitment factor is essential to ensure equitable growth in salaries, pensions, and allowances across all categories, including technicians, clerical staff, and fire services. 8th Pay Commission Latest News: Know How Much Salary Will Rise if 3.83 Fitment Factor Is Approved.

Hazardous Duty and Risk Allowances

The memorandum places a strong emphasis on the safety and health risks faced by employees in industrial environments. AIDEF has requested a monthly risk allowance of INR 15,000 for those working in high-risk zones, such as ammunition factories and chemical plants. Additionally, the federation proposed a separate allowance of INR 10,000 per month for personnel engaged in continuous-risk duties to compensate for long-term health hazards.

Skill-Based Pay and Cadre Restructuring

AIDEF has advocated for a salary structure closely aligned with educational and technical qualifications. Under the new proposal:

Matriculation holders would be placed in Pay Scale-1.

Technical and Diploma holders, including ITI graduates, pharmacists, and nurses, would be eligible for upgraded pay scales.

Master Craftsmen and Senior Technicians would see a move toward higher pay levels with increased entry-point salaries.

The federation stated that these changes are necessary to improve career progression and bridge existing pay gaps within technical departments.

Reforms for DRDO and Promotion Structures

Significant reforms have also been sought for the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The AIDEF is pushing for technical cadre restructuring, improved increment systems, and salary parity with comparable central government positions to retain skilled professionals within the organisation. Furthermore, the federation has demanded the merging of lower pay scales and a reduction in residency periods to facilitate faster promotions for multi-tasking staff, accounts officers, and fire service personnel. 8th Pay Commission: Why ‘Family Unit’ Formula Could Become Key Factor in Salary Hike for Central Govt Employees.

The 8th Central Pay Commission was established to review and recommend changes to the salary and pension structures of central government employees. Defence civilian employees play a critical role in maintaining military infrastructure, manufacturing equipment, and providing administrative support. The AIDEF's memorandum represents one of the first major collective bargaining efforts directed at the commission, highlighting the growing economic pressure on the government's civilian workforce.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Economic Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2026 06:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).