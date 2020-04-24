3 New COVID-19 Cases in Kerala, State's Tally 450

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 24 (ANI): Three new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Kasaragod district, taking the total number of cases to 450 in Kerala out of which 116 are active cases, said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday.A four-month-old baby with heart-related ailment died due to COVID-19 in the state, CM Vijayan added.A total of 23,452 confirmed cases have been reported in India while 4,814 people have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.There are 17,915 active cases of COVID-19 in the country as of now. 723 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus so far. (ANI)

